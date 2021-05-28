New DMX album 'Exodus' released after rapper's death

article

A new album from DMX dropped Friday, almost two months after the rapper died.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9. He was 50.

"Exodus" features a number of other artists, including Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Swizz Beatz. It's a mix of upbeat songs and slower, emotional tracks, including one to DMX's firstborn son.

On "Letter To My Son (Call Your Father)", he says he loves his son and tells him to call him. He also mentions that he has other kids and says he doesn't love them any less. DMX had 15 children.

"What if it's when I'm gone that you realize you're wrong?" DMX says. "That we could have been best friends all along."

DMX died after suffering a heart attack from an apparent drug overdose. He mentions his use of drugs in "Letter To My Son."

"Exodus" closes with a prayer. When DMX was dying, a compilation of some of his "Prayer" tracks was released on music streaming sites.