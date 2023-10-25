New HOV lanes on I-75 to reduce traffic, promote carpooling

High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes are coming to Michigan to promote more carpooling and reduce traffic jams – but will Michiganders use them properly?

Starting Wednesday, from 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. on weekdays, HOV lanes are available north and south Interstate 75, from 12 Mile Road to just north of Square Lake Road.

These lanes can only be used when two or more people are in the car, not including pets.

Rob Morosi, an MDOT spokesperson, said there are a lot of advantages to carpooling.

"There are environmental advantages, we have less emissions, there are fewer cars we have on the road, and then you’re going to have more space between the vehicles," he said.

MDOT also anticipates that there will be fewer crashes due to less traffic.

However, local drivers like Phil Luedtke are skeptical of HOV lanes.

"I’ve been in other states where they have it, and I’ve seen some horrific things happen. A motorcycle ripping down the HOV lane, someone goes out, and bam," Luedtke said.

The carpool exceptions in these lanes apply to "motorcycles, transit buses, police, and emergency vehicles," according to Michigan's Department of Transportation. "Outside of designated hours the lane is open to all motorists regardless of the number of occupants."

Like anything else, some drivers will try and abuse HOV lanes.

"If they’re used properly they work well, but we'll see if they use them properly," another motorist said. "They put a blowup doll next to them, I’ve seen it happen."

However, if drivers don’t have two "human" occupants in the vehicle, police will issue them a ticket which could cost well over a $100 and two points on your driving record.

"That has not always been about getting you home quicker, it’s about getting you home safer," Morosi said.



