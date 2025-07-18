New Inkster affordable housing breaks ground, bringing excitement for residents

The Brief More houses are being developed in Inkster, and leaders have already broken ground. Many say this is something that has not happened in the city since 2008.



A housing boom may be coming to Inkster as, for the first time in almost 20 years, dozens of homes will be built for some of the city’s hardest-working families.

Big picture view:

Dozens of people gathered Friday to witness something, they say, has not happened in Inkster since the 2008 housing crash.

"It means the world to me to be here today. ShaWanna and I are cousins. But she mentioned this endeavor to me," said applicant Sherri Clarke. "Once she mentioned it to me, she insisted that I be included on it."

"With a $21 million investment over the next four years, Annapolis Pointe will bring 72 new luxury, affordable and market-rate homes," said CEO ShaWanna Gajewski, "Making homeownership a reality for many families."

Like families of teachers, firefighters, police officers, and healthcare workers, says Gajewski of Gajewski Homes. She's leading the charge in the project.

Sherri Clarke was happy to hear it as she's a financial advisor and says times are tough. She applied to get one of the ranch-style or colonial-style homes. She wants to leave something for her kids.

"Being a single mother and too, also with the raising costs of the economy and fighting the financial woes and everything else that it entails, it’s pretty hard. It’s pretty hard," said Clarke. "Also for my grandson. I have a grandson as well. He’s hearing impaired. So I would like to have somewhere for him to come play in the yard."

What's next:

Clarke says she doesn’t know if she’ll be selected. But she's keeping her fingers crossed.

"I’m looking forward to becoming a homeowner. I’ve been renting but I’m looking forward to the process," Clarke said. "I’m ready for it."