New Michigan weed retailer wants to deliver marijuana to your door

Some would consider it a dream come true to be able to legally buy marijuana in Michigan, but now Nature's ReLeaf based in Burton, Michigan, is it making it even more convenient for you to buy their pot products -- the company now plans to deliver.

"Business has been amazing customers have been amazing and the whole opportunity has been a dream come true for everybody," said Manager Ally Goss. "We're all super excited about it. Delivery has a big process, we're looking to get going hopefully by the end of this month."

It's only been open a couple of months and employees say the response has been staggering. But like any good business, she says the customer comes first.

"We like to treat everybody like a patient, this is such a new industry. Not everybody knows what they are getting or how much to use and all that so our biggest thing is we want to educate the world on cannabis itself, its benefits, whether it's for medical uses or recreational uses," she said.

The process to buy inside the store is pretty simple -- hand over your government-issued ID and an employee walks you through to see what you need.

"It's pretty cool. Actually, my sister lives in Colorado so I've been out there, been to a couple of dispensaries in there for recreational but never in Michigan obviously," said first time visitor Cole Barclay.

"You will see someone come into the window check in maybe feel a little uncomfortable but once they get back here and they meet our people, they feel a lot more at home by the time they leave they have a whole different look on their face," Goss said.

But to have products, everything from edibles to flowers to concentrates or accessories delivered to you, you also have to visit the store, provide ID, paperwork and a routing number. All items ordered are pre-paid with a $10 delivery fee.

Nature's ReLeaf won't just serve the Genesee County area where they are based, but several cities in Oakland County as well.

"It's definitely something I'm interested because sitting on the couch when you have some, you run out, just get some more delivered to you - sounds great to me honestly," said Barclay.

Safety is key. The drivers wear cameras and they are also mounted on the delivery vehicles to make sure the marijuana gets into the right hands. They will only deliver a few days a week and you must be home to receive it.

Although for some, buying premium pot may now be as easy as ordering pizza, Goss says the key is making the medicinal or recreational products available for people who need it most.

"For the ones who can't get here physically, they may not be capable or don't have transportation - we still want them to be able to get their product, their medicine or whatever it is to them," she said. "We want to make sure that it's accessible to them."

The areas that Nature's ReLeaf plans to deliver to are listed below: