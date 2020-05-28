New Rebel Nell jewelry collection pays tribute to the Palace, Detroit Pistons

It's been 31 years since the "Bad Boys" won that national championship at the Palace of Auburn Hills. And even though the building is no longer standing, the Detroit Pistons have teamed up with jewelry company Rebel Nell to share its history through jewelry.

"Not many people had an opportunity to go into the locker room so here is your chance to own a little bit of history from behind the scenes," Rebel Nell co-founder and CEO Amy Peterson tells us, holding a wall covering that was in the championship locker room.

Peterson showed us their new Palace Collection just in time for Father's Day. It's full of tie clips, cuff links, dog tags, wine stoppers and, of course, necklaces and earrings. It's all made from the wallpaper in the locker room and the material from the seats at the Palace.

"We are not necessarily an essential item but we are a feel-good item and we know what impact a piece of Rebel Nell has when somebody receives it," Peterson says.

Because this company is not just about jewelry. Usually crafted from graffiti, Rebel Nell also employs women coming out of homelessness. But then COVID-19 stopped it all.

"In the first few weeks, no one really knew what was happening. We didn't know if we would be able to survive this as a company but my team - we all made a conscious decision - we're going to push forward, we're going to rally, we're going to make sure that the women we serve are taken care of. You know, let's go."

Fortunately, they had plenty of inventory to carry them online and they made sure their 13 employees were covered for lost wages, had laptops at home to apply for resources and take classes. Peterson is excited they'll be working again soon.

When the employees do start to come back, it will be gradually and they'll be spaced out for social distancing. But here's the good thing for them - they already wear gloves and masks to make the jewelry.

And there is plenty to make and plenty to sell. The Palace Collection goes on sale June 1.

"I think it's just so cool. It looks like snakeskin and it turned out to be really beautiful jewelry," Peterson says. "It's just kind of a way to pay tribute to such an iconic building."

You can order online at rebelnell.com.