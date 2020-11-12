New steakhouse D. Prime open now at MGM Grand Detroit
(FOX 2) - Chef Derek Mattison from the new D. Prime steakhouse joined us on The Nine to tell us about the new restaurant and to share some recipes with us.
You can get his recipes for lobster tots, the D Prime burger and prawns below.
Lobster Tots, Spicy Aioli, Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce
Spicy Aioli:
- 1.5 qt Mayo
- 2 C. Siracha
- ¼ Tsp. Cayenne Pepper
Add all ingredients in mixing bowl well
Advertisement
For Pork Belly:
1 lbs. Nueske’s Smoked Bacon (.5 x.5 dice)
Method:
- In sauté pan render down bacon fat until tender on Medium-low heat.
- Strain thru china cap
- Discard fat
- Store in deli cup cooler labeled and dated.
Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce:
- 3-Gal Milk
- 1 lbs. Butter
- 1 lbs. Flour
- 9 lbs. Smoked Gouda
- 6 oz. Chopped Garlic
- 4 tbsp Cayenne Pepper
- ¼ C. Smoked Paprika
- To taste Salt and Pepper
Method:
- In rondo melt butter, add garlic and sweat for 30 secs (do not brown)
- Add flour and whisk over moderate heat for 30 seconds
- Add Milk and bring to boil whisking constantly
- Cook over moderate until starting to thicken 4 to 5 mins
- Turn down to low and whisk in cheese until completely melted
- Finish with cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, and salt and pepper
- Strain thru chinois, cool, label and date.
For pick up:
- 2 C. Tater Tots
- 2.5 oz Chopped Lobster Meat
- 2 oz Cheese Sauce
- 1 oz Spicy Aioli
- 1 oz Chopped Bacon
- 1 oz butter
- 1 Pinch Old bay
- 1 oz scallions
Fry tots until golden brown and crispy. In sauté pan melt butter and add bacon, and lobster meat. Heat mix for 2 mins until hot.
In a bowl toss tots with s&p, and old bay. In bottom of serving bowl stack tots. Ladle cheese sauce over tots. Spoon lobster over. Drizzle aioli over meat. Garnish with scallions
D Prime Burger
- 2 ea. 4oz Prime Patties
- 1 ea. Brioche Bun
- 1 ea. Confit Bacon (3oz)
- 1 ea. Egg
- 2 ea. Sliced Cheddar
- 2 oz Red onion marmalade
- 4 ea Sliced Pickle
- 2 oz Mayo
- To taste S&P
Method:
- Season patties with s&p on both sides
- Cook on flattop grill for 3mins on each side
- On flattop sear bacon slice until crisp on both sides.
- Butter top and bottom of bun and toast in salamander
- In non-stick sauté’ pan heat on medium low melt butter
- Crack one egg into pan and cook 2 min then flip (do not break yolk)
- Cook another 2 min and flip again to ensure whites are completely cooked
- Add marmalade to one patty, then top both patties with 1 slice cheese each
- Melt and stack then add bacon on top.
- Spread mayo on top of bun and bottom of bun
- 4 pickles slices on top of bun
- Stack patties on bottom bun
- Add egg and close.
- Plate on wood board with knife in middle of burger (Do not cut in half)
Nigerian Tiger Prawn
Ingredients:
- 3 ea. Prawn (Head On)
- ½ oz Chopped Garlic
- ½ oz Chopped Shallot
- 3 oz Andouille Sausage
- 2 oz Baby bell Peppers (Sliced)
- 6 oz chicken Stock
- 1 oz Crushed Tomato
- 1.5 oz butter
- 1 oz Scallions
For Grits:
- 4 C White Grits
- 4 C Water
- 2 C Chicken Stock
- 2 C Milk
- ¼ lb. Butter
- 1 tbsp Chopped Thyme
- 1 tbsp Chopped Chives
- To Taste Salt and Pepper
Method:
- In hot sauté pan heat 2 oz oil.
- Season prawns with salt and pepper then sear in hot pan
- Cook 2 mins on each side on med-high flame then flip and do the same.
- Finish in oven until shrimp are 145 degrees. Remove and let rest
Sauce:
- In hot sauté pan sear sausage until fat has been released then add peppers
- Cook pepper until tender then add shallot and garlic (do not burn)
- Add chicken stock and crushed tomato to pan and simmer
- Sauce should reduce by a quarter then finish with old bay and cold butter to emulsify
Grits:
- Bring water and milk to boil
- Add grits and simmer on low for 20 mins
- Add butter and herb to finish
- Season and Taste
- Place grits in center of bowl. Place the shrimp with heads out in triangle. Ladle sauce in middle and garnish with scallion in center of sauce.