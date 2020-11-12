New steakhouse D. Prime open now at MGM Grand Detroit

Chef Derek Mattison from the new D. Prime steakhouse joined us on The Nine to tell us about the new restaurant and to share some recipes with us.

You can get his recipes for lobster tots, the D Prime burger and prawns below.

Lobster Tots, Spicy Aioli, Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce

Spicy Aioli:

1.5 qt Mayo

2 C. Siracha

¼ Tsp. Cayenne Pepper

Add all ingredients in mixing bowl well

For Pork Belly:

1 lbs. Nueske’s Smoked Bacon (.5 x.5 dice)

Method:

In sauté pan render down bacon fat until tender on Medium-low heat.

Strain thru china cap

Discard fat

Store in deli cup cooler labeled and dated.

Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce:

3-Gal Milk

1 lbs. Butter

1 lbs. Flour

9 lbs. Smoked Gouda

6 oz. Chopped Garlic

4 tbsp Cayenne Pepper

¼ C. Smoked Paprika

To taste Salt and Pepper

Method:

In rondo melt butter, add garlic and sweat for 30 secs (do not brown)

Add flour and whisk over moderate heat for 30 seconds

Add Milk and bring to boil whisking constantly

Cook over moderate until starting to thicken 4 to 5 mins

Turn down to low and whisk in cheese until completely melted

Finish with cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, and salt and pepper

Strain thru chinois, cool, label and date.

For pick up:

2 C. Tater Tots

2.5 oz Chopped Lobster Meat

2 oz Cheese Sauce

1 oz Spicy Aioli

1 oz Chopped Bacon

1 oz butter

1 Pinch Old bay

1 oz scallions

Fry tots until golden brown and crispy. In sauté pan melt butter and add bacon, and lobster meat. Heat mix for 2 mins until hot.

In a bowl toss tots with s&p, and old bay. In bottom of serving bowl stack tots. Ladle cheese sauce over tots. Spoon lobster over. Drizzle aioli over meat. Garnish with scallions

D Prime Burger

2 ea. 4oz Prime Patties

1 ea. Brioche Bun

1 ea. Confit Bacon (3oz)

1 ea. Egg

2 ea. Sliced Cheddar

2 oz Red onion marmalade

4 ea Sliced Pickle

2 oz Mayo

To taste S&P

Method:

Season patties with s&p on both sides

Cook on flattop grill for 3mins on each side

On flattop sear bacon slice until crisp on both sides.

Butter top and bottom of bun and toast in salamander

In non-stick sauté’ pan heat on medium low melt butter

Crack one egg into pan and cook 2 min then flip (do not break yolk)

Cook another 2 min and flip again to ensure whites are completely cooked

Add marmalade to one patty, then top both patties with 1 slice cheese each

Melt and stack then add bacon on top.

Spread mayo on top of bun and bottom of bun

4 pickles slices on top of bun

Stack patties on bottom bun

Add egg and close.

Plate on wood board with knife in middle of burger (Do not cut in half)

Nigerian Tiger Prawn

Ingredients:

3 ea. Prawn (Head On)

½ oz Chopped Garlic

½ oz Chopped Shallot

3 oz Andouille Sausage

2 oz Baby bell Peppers (Sliced)

6 oz chicken Stock

1 oz Crushed Tomato

1.5 oz butter

1 oz Scallions

For Grits:

4 C White Grits

4 C Water

2 C Chicken Stock

2 C Milk

¼ lb. Butter

1 tbsp Chopped Thyme

1 tbsp Chopped Chives

To Taste Salt and Pepper

Method:

In hot sauté pan heat 2 oz oil.

Season prawns with salt and pepper then sear in hot pan

Cook 2 mins on each side on med-high flame then flip and do the same.

Finish in oven until shrimp are 145 degrees. Remove and let rest

Sauce:

In hot sauté pan sear sausage until fat has been released then add peppers

Cook pepper until tender then add shallot and garlic (do not burn)

Add chicken stock and crushed tomato to pan and simmer

Sauce should reduce by a quarter then finish with old bay and cold butter to emulsify

Grits: