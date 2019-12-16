New Years' dinner packages at Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

If you're looking for a night out this New Years, Johnny's Italian Steakhouse has New Year's Eve and New Year's Day dinner packages.

Chris Bader and Chef Dave Razo joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their holiday offers. You can hear more in the video player and get their filet recipe below. The phone number for reservations 734-245-4700.

JOHNNY'S ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE HOLIDAY FILET

Ingredients:

1- 10 oz filet beef tenderloin

½ t Montreal or Quebec seasoning

1 t Oil to grill

Directions

Be sure your steak is completely thawed.

Bring the meat to room temperature. Remove your steak from the refrigerator 30-40 minutes before grilling.

Heat a heavy nonstick skillet or cast-iron skillet over medium heat until hot, for about 5 minutes. A very hot pan delivers the best sear.

Season steaks as desired; we recommend Montreal or Quebec seasoning.

Place steaks in the hot skillet (do not overcrowd). Do not add oil or water. Do not cover.

For the perfect medium-rare steak, sear in a skillet for 8-9 minutes for a 1-inch steak, and 10-12 minutes for a 1½ inch steak, turning about 1 minute before the halfway point. A meat thermometer should read 130°F.

Rest your steaks for 5 minutes before serving, covering lightly with foil. The temperature of the meat will continue to rise for as much as 5°F during this time (this is called "carryover cooking"). The final temperature will read 135°F.

Resting steak is also important because the heat of cooking pulls the juices in the meat toward the surface; if you slice into it immediately after cooking, those flavorful juices will end up on your plate, not in your steak. Allowing your steak to rest will give the juices time to sink back in and throughout the meat, keeping it moist and flavorful.