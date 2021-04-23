Next phase of vaccine distribution will bring shots to neighborhoods, doctor offices

After Michigan made headlines for having the highest number of COVID cases in the US - on Friday came some good news.

"Our percentage of tests that are positive looks like may be starting to trend downwards, and our cases for the last week or so, may be trending downwards," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The chief medical executive for the state believes that the decrease is partially thanks to a push to get residents vaccinated.

"We've got over 6.2 million doses in arms, that's a part of it," she said.

But the push to get more and more Michiganders vaccinated has met some obstacles.

"We have had some entities across the state who have said they don't want vaccine at this next order for next week, because they don't have people who want those appointments," Khaldun said.

Dr. Khaldun admits it's unclear if this is a sign of vaccine hesitancy or something more.

"We've been really trying to tackle this throughout our vaccination effort," she said.

One tactic is transitioning from the mass vaccination site to a smaller setting.

"Shifting to make sure everyone has vaccines available to them in their neighborhood, federally qualified health centers, the pharmacy, their private doctor offices," Khaldun said. "That's where we are transitioning in the upcoming months."

Not getting shots into arms delays the state's progress to getting back on track, leaves young children who can't get the vaccine at higher risk.

*We've also seen more kids be hospitalized and getting the concerning multiple organ inflammation syndromes - we're starting to see more cases here," she said.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun

The state's recent epidemic order now includes masking for children age 2 and up.

Dr. Khaldun believes it's through protocols like wearing a face mask, that will allow face-to-face learning to be successful.

"The vaccine is the way you can do more things," she said.

It's unclear if booster shots will be required in the future. But for now, the push is to bolster this initial vaccination campaign and that includes mobile vaccination efforts to bring the vaccine to you.

"An important part of this is access and really making sure people have access places where they are comfortable," she said.