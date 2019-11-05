Nick Perrone of Rinaldi Sausage prepares Sausage Cacciatore
Sausage Cacciatore
(FOX 2) - Ingredients
- 2 pounds Rinaldi Sausage (Plain)
- 2 large cans tomato sauce
- 1 large onion, rough chop
- 1 green pepper, rough chop
- 1 red, orange, or yellow pepper, rough chop
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 1/2 Tbs. dried oregano
- 1 1/2 Tbs. dried Basil
- 1 Tbs. Kosher salt
- 1 Tbs. crushed red pepper
Directions
- Pre heat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cut each link of sausage in half.
- Brown sausage in skillet over medium-high heat then place in roasting pan.
- Cover then with tomato sauce and add all dry seasonings.
- Then cover tightly with foil and roast at 350 degrees for approximately 2 hours.
- Next, remove the foil and add the peppers and onions.
- Then cover again and roast another hour until vegetables are cooked.
Italian Sausage Dip
Ingredients
- 1 lb Rinaldi Plain or Hot Italian Sausage
- 8 oz Cream Cheese
- 10 oz Ro-Tel (Tomatoes & Chiles)
Directions
- Slice open 1 lb of Rinaldi Plain or Hot Italian Sausage links (based on how much heat you want your dip to have).
- Crumble and brown sausage in a frying pan over medium heat.
- Drain the grease once sausage is brown.
- Next drain the liquid from the Ro-Tel can and dump whats left in the can into the sausage.
- Then put the cream cheese in the pan as well.
- Stir the contents until the cream cheese melts.
- Then stir it a little more.
- Finally serve with corn chips for a wonderful party dish