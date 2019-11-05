Expand / Collapse search

Nick Perrone of Rinaldi Sausage prepares Sausage Cacciatore

Nick Perrone of Rinaldi Sausage prepares Sausage Cacciatore

Nick Perrone of Rinaldi Sausage prepares Sausage Cacciatore and Italian Sausage Dip

Sausage Cacciatore

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds Rinaldi Sausage (Plain)
  • 2 large cans tomato sauce
  • 1 large onion, rough chop
  • 1 green pepper, rough chop
  • 1 red, orange, or yellow pepper, rough chop
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 1/2 Tbs. dried oregano
  • 1 1/2 Tbs. dried Basil
  • 1 Tbs. Kosher salt
  • 1 Tbs. crushed red pepper

Directions

  1. Pre heat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Cut each link of sausage in half.
  3. Brown sausage in skillet over medium-high heat then place in roasting pan.
  4. Cover then with tomato sauce and add all dry seasonings.
  5. Then cover tightly with foil and roast at 350 degrees for approximately 2 hours.
  6. Next, remove the foil and add the peppers and onions.
  7. Then cover again and roast another hour until vegetables are cooked.  

Italian Sausage Dip

 

Ingredients

  • 1 lb Rinaldi Plain or Hot Italian Sausage
  • 8 oz Cream Cheese
  • 10 oz Ro-Tel (Tomatoes & Chiles)

Directions

  1. Slice open 1 lb of Rinaldi Plain or Hot Italian Sausage links (based on how much heat you want your dip to have).
  2. Crumble and brown sausage in a frying pan over medium heat.
  3. Drain the grease once sausage is brown.
  4. Next drain the liquid from the Ro-Tel can and dump whats left in the can into the sausage.
  5. Then put the cream cheese in the pan as well.
  6. Stir the contents until the cream cheese melts.
  7. Then stir it a little more.
  8. Finally serve with corn chips for a wonderful party dish