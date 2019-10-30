NICU team crochets tiny Halloween costumes for tiny patients

From mermaids to bears to superheroes, some special little warriors at Henry Ford Hospital are celebrating the spooky season in style.

Stealing hearts across Michigan, Henry Ford Hospital shared pictures of their tiny Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients in homemade costumes for Halloween. The hospital spread the heartwarming photos to the community, sharing them on Facebook.

"I look forward to seeing these adorable pictures every year. They are such precious little ones. Thank you all for taking such good care of these babies," one user commented

"Too cute. Thanks to the wonderful big angels who made these costumes for these little angels," another wrote.

"Just adorable!!! Love the HFH staff for taking such great care of these little fighters and making their first Halloween brighter 🧡 They are truly the most special people!!" another user said

Check the superstars out below:

Image 1 of 23 ▼ Courtesy: Henry Ford Health System

The NICU at Henry Ford Hospital, full of specially trained doctors, nurses, and therapists, provides a high level of support for premature infants or those facing unexpected health challenges