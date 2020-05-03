One New Jersey hospital is putting a positive spin on things as they continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: NY boy and grandma stay connected amid COVID-19 pandemic with virtual peek-a-boo

Security cameras at the Shore Medical Center captured two front desk registration workers dancing to Kool & the Gang’s famous song “Celebration” on April 23.

The reason: a patient was discharged after recovering from COVID-19.

RELATED: 'Grim Reaper' visits Florida beaches to protest reopening during pandemic

The patient’s recovery and the hard work done by the medical staff are celebrated with a dance party, according to the medical center’s Facebook page.

“Playing this song has helped uplift the spirits of the staff and providers, who are caring for our community during this pandemic. It is amazing the positive impact a song can have,” the post reads.

Advertisement

So far, New Jersey has 126,744 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,871 reported deaths.

RELATED: Over 300,000 people have recovered from coronavirus across world, according to Johns Hopkins