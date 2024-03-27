No bond for suspect in Clinton Township murder of pregnant woman, unborn baby

article

The man charged with killing a pregnant woman and her unborn baby in a brutal stabbing at a Sterling Heights apartment early Sunday morning has been ordered held without bond.

Damarion Goler, 31, was arraigned Wednesday on four felony charges - murder, assault causing miscarriage, tampering with evidence, and concealing a death. The first two charges both carry a life sentence if convicted.

Goler waived the formal reading of charges and a not guilty plea was entered in court.

Macomb County Prosecutor released a statement after Goler was arraigned.

"The defendant allegedly chose to take the life of his pregnant girlfriend, someone who trusted and loved him. Justice demands that he face the consequences of his crimes. These acts are not merely crimes against individuals but against the very fabric of humanity itself, " said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Authorities have not released many details regarding the murder but we do know that police were called around 3 a.m. for a welfare check on 18 Mile Road in Clinton Township. Once there, they found blood in the hallway but nobody inside the apartment.

A short time later, Clinton Twp Police received a 911 call of a man covered in blood – more than 10 miles away. Officers arrived and found the man along with a pregnant woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. The unborn child also did not survive, says SHPD.

The woman's name has not yet been released

Goler was arraigned Wednesday and the prosecutor's office asked for a $1 million cash bond. The judge, however, said he was ‘quite surprised’ by the bond request and ordered him held without bond.

"I find his actions in moving from the scene of the crime reflective of potential flight risks and the asks themselves warrant him being deemed a danger to himself and society," he said.

Goler is due back in court on April 3.