Pregnant woman fatally stabbed in Clinton Township, man in custody

A man is in custody after a pregnant woman from Sterling Heights was fatally stabbed in Clinton Twp.

Sunday at 3 a.m., Sterling Heights Police responded to the 8300 block of 18 Mile Rd for a welfare check. When officers arrived, blood was discovered in the hallway.

No one was found inside the apartment, says SHPD.

Clinton Twp Police received a 911 call a short time later about a man covered in blood in the 35000 block of Harper. Officers arrived and found the man along with a pregnant woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. The unborn child also did not survive, says SHPD.

The man was taken into custody.

The woman was approximately 30 years old from Sterling Heights. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sterling Heights Detective Bureau at (586)446-2825.

