No injuries reported after plane crashes while taking off at Michigan airport
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - No one was hurt when a small plane crashed Tuesday in Eaton Rapids Township.
Police said the plane crashed near Smith Road and Columbia Highway while taking off from Skyway Estates Airport just before 6:10 p.m. Photos showed the airplane in a tree.
(Photo: MSP)
Two people were in the plane.
Michigan State Police said there wasn't a fuel spill, and 25 gallons of fuel were removed from the aircraft.
The cause of the crash has not been revealed.