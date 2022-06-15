Expand / Collapse search

No injuries reported after plane crashes while taking off at Michigan airport

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
(Photo: MSP)

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - No one was hurt when a small plane crashed Tuesday in Eaton Rapids Township.

Police said the plane crashed near Smith Road and Columbia Highway while taking off from Skyway Estates Airport just before 6:10 p.m. Photos showed the airplane in a tree.

(Photo: MSP)

Two people were in the plane.

Michigan State Police said there wasn't a fuel spill, and 25 gallons of fuel were removed from the aircraft. 

The cause of the crash has not been revealed. 