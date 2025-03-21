No-show fence builder from Macomb County has plea deal revoked - along with new charges

The Brief The woman behind a fencing company in Macomb County had her plea deal revoked by the prosecutor, which would have helped her avoid jail time Laura Dietz faces new charges tied to not paying restitution after pleading guilty to several other charges She allegedly used an alias to obtain a construction bid, receiving a downpayment for a job that never happened



The woman behind a fencing company who found herself caught in hot water for not completing jobs despite taking clients money is now facing new charges.

Laura Dietz had a plea deal worked out that would have helped her avoid jail time. But the Macomb County prosecutor has since revoked that deal as she faces new charges.

Big picture view:

Laura Dietz ran a company that built fences - stirring up a hornets nest of angry customers for allegedly not completing projects she had taken deposits for.

One victim told FOX 2 he gave her a $7,500 deposit before she took the money and ran.

Using the company Dietz Fence, she took deposits from people all over Macomb County. It eventually landed her in hot water - and the courtroom where she pleaded no contest to five counts of taking money under false pretenses and two counts of larceny by conversion.

She was sentenced to probation and told to pay restitution.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Dietz apparently never paid back her victims, and now she faces new charges.

According to Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, last May she used an alias to bid on another fence job, receiving a downpayment but never completing the task.

She was charged with another count of larceny by conversion - but this time with an enhanced count due to her being a habitual offender.

She also used a fake name to file for a building permit, leading to a charge of obtaining a signature with intent to defraud - a 10-year felony.

Dietz is currently out on bond, and once she completes her probation, she will be required to serve a one-year jail sentence.