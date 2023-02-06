No-show fence builder's excuses are indefensible

You know the saying ‘good fences make good neighbors’? Most people do. But what about ‘no fences make angry customers'? That one's probably new but that's the experience many homeowners have had with a Metro Detroit fence company.

The customers we talked with said they really liked Laura Dietz, the owner of Dietz Fencing in Macomb County. They trusted her and they gave her money. And then, she didn't exactly deliver.

Laura likes to change her appearance a lot - from her mugshots to photos that some of her customers took, she looks a bit different. But what she doesn't change is how much she likes taking deposits from her customers and then not building their fences.

"The only thing I can believe is she took our money and ran," one customer, Jason, said.

"She had never pulled a permit to install a fence. So she honestly never had any intention of putting a fence in," customer Kim said.

So when could she put that fence in? Every time we saw Laura, she's either going to court or the police station.

"So are you going to be able to pay these people back, Laura?" we asked as she passed through a metal detector at court.

According to a Facebook post, she says she's been in business for 14 years and it wasn't always this way. Or was it? Not according to old judgments.

Watch Rob Wolchek's new Hall of Shame investigation below in the player at 10 p.m.