'Downtown takeover' parents will be held accountable, says Detroit councilwoman

Opening day for the Tigers turned into a chaotic moment downtown later that night.

The backstory:

Hundreds of teens packed Detroit for a coordinated "Downtown Takeover" on Friday - leading to a heavy police presence.



Officials say it was advertised on social media, helping officers track the kids.

FOX 2 spoke with District 2 City Councilwoman Angela Whitfield-Calloway -- and she has a message for parents.

"You are responsible for knowing where your children are, at all times," she said. "I know where my four were. You know where yours are. Why should we make exceptions? They come down and destroy things and they think it's funny.

"It's not funny, it is a very serious matter - and your parents are going to be held accountable."

Officers detained kids who broke curfew by putting them on a city bus.

Police say a gun went off during the chaos but no one was hurt.

The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police and an interview with District 2 City Councilwoman Angela Whitfield-Calloway.



