'I was so scared' Holly Road driver saved after sudden flooding engulfed her vehicle

The Brief Flooding on Holly Road has left the road closed after Saturday's heavy rain. Days later and the water in some spots is five feet deep. Officials are looking at ways to drain the water and investigate what caused the issue.



North Holly Road remains closed Monday evening after heavy rainfall on Saturday led to massive flooding in southeast Michigan.

The backstory:

Oakland County officials continue working to determine the best method to drain the road; but until that can take place, they want drivers to stay off North Holly Road.

Video from last weekend's storms shows just how widespread the flooding is. Officials say in some areas the water is about five feet deep.

Driver Grace Butts was out driving when she was caught in the flood.

"I was still on the roadway so I was okay, and I called 911," she said. "People were going around me and the waves started to push me off the road, until I went into the ditch."

She then put her windows down.

"I jumped out of the passenger window to the top of my car," she said. "I was so scared."

Matt Weil is the chief of the North Oakland County Fire Authority.

"The fence was completely underwater where her car was," he said. "Her significant other showed up and he was already in the water and brought her to us and we took care of her."

The closure for the road is expected to last for days. The cause is under investigation.

Craig Bryson is the road commissioner for Oakland County.

"The question that we have is that that area has not typically flooded," he said. "We’ve had water rising on the sides of the road, but not typically over the road.

Barricades have been set up to block off the road due to the deep water.

"We don’t want people driving through there and having their cars stalled out," he said. "We’ve had tow trucks that then have had had to go there pull those vehicles out, individuals have had to get out in the water risk contamination."

FOX 2: "What is the road commission's plan of action to get that water down and what happens next?"

"We’re not really sure we’re looking at options," Bryson said. "One possibility is, we might have to rent some very large pumps and pump it over a nearby hill and get it out of there."

Officials say detour route drivers should follow is:

Quick Road to Fish Lake Road to Elliot Road back to North Holly Road and vice versa.