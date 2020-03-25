Nonprofits like Children's Leukemia Foundation feeling impact of coronavirus

Nonprofits are also feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and specifically people with leukemia who are obviously being more aware of the social distancing and trying to protect themselves.

Heidi Grix, the CEO of The Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan joined us to talk about the effect.

Those with leukemia have a suppressed and or weakened immune system. And social distancing is especially important right now.

"It is very important," she said. "People with blood cancer, we provide services to all adults and children with any type of blood cancer in the state. Folks who have those compromised immune systems are even more susceptible to the disease and virus. we're trying to do everything we can to distance ourselves and follow the social distancing orders because they have had compromised immune systems for a long time. We want them to be extra safe right now."

Roop Raj: "Let's talk about the nonprofit. money is tight. what are you doing right now to make sure that you have what you need with the Children's Leukemia Foundation?"

"Money is very tight right now ... First of all, two weeks ago, we discontinued our patient service events," she said. "We moved everybody to a remote location, anticipating interruption. We wanted to make sure we were able to provide services. We then immediately started to seek out funding from emergency funding. There's a certain amount of funding coming online from foundations and corporations who are making it available."

For more information and to donate if you have the money, go to leukemiamichigan.org