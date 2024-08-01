Nonprofit's 'Shoot cameras not guns' program opens minds, changes culture

A great group of students from different high schools took a field trip to FOX 2 through a summer youth program called "Shoot Cameras - Not Guns."

"It became a great program to engage the young people and for them to begin to develop an appreciation of how we can denounce the violence - and increase the peace," said Calvin Colbert.

Colbert is the executive director of Detroit Impact. For more than 30 years, they've been working with young people, fighting back against gun violence and a culture that glorifies it.

And it all starts - with a selfie.

"A lot of the students fight me on this - they don't want to smile - they want to look mean - they want to use hand signals," said Monica Morgan.

Morgan is one of their instructors.

"Throughout the program I keep working with them, saying there's something in life to smile about - just be positive," she said.

Using their phones, they're photographing each other and whatever moves them.

"It just makes a difference so when they're proud - and confident about who they are, then they can go out and take those types of images and show other people - this is my world," Morgan said.

A world where shooting - means something other than guns.

"I live in Detroit right now and it's really common - that's why I started playing sports so I can get away from that - like shooting - shooting with cameras - shooting basketball instead of shooting with guns," said Jeremiah Wheeler, 14.

"Even with a simple camera you can make a beautiful picture," said Faithe Thomas, 15.

"You can change your point of view on life through the lense of a camera," said Tiarra Hall. "So that's very helpful to help our minds grow in a more positive way."

And maybe just as positive - the friendships they've made along the way.

"You get to meet new people and get outside of your comfort zone," said Roosevelt Benton, 15.

"I've learned more in a couple weeks than I've learned in my whole life - I've learned how to take pictures," said Jasani Moore, 14. "I've learned about solar and clean energy, and I've also made a bond with the people I'm in class with."



"The way it makes you feel you want to make other people go through that," said Emani Wheeler, 17.

FOX 2: "Are you guys smiling more?

"Yes," Wheeler said.

