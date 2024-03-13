article

A non-stop shuttle service that connects downtown Detroit to the Detroit-Wayne Metro Airport will start offering round-trips on March 25.

The Detroit Air Xpress will take passengers from the middle of the city to both the McNamara Terminal and the Evans Terminal. A pilot program overseen by the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan, the 16 daily trips to and from DTW will be the most robust transportation option to the airport currently offered.

Originally announced in January, the RTA sought to fill a gap in available transit options for those flying into or out of DTW.

There have been some updates to the original program, with service fees being cut in half from $15 at the door to just $8. Those that buy tickets ahead of time can expect to pay $6 a trip. Certain groups of people, like seniors and those with disabilities, are eligible for a discount.

The operating schedule was posted by RTA on their social media account.

The shuttle will run every day, starting with departures from 1119 Washington Boulevard in Detroit at 3:30 a.m. It'll take 30 minutes to get to the McNamara Terminal.

The shuttle drop-off point will be the departure level of the McNamara Terminal and the Ground Transportation Center at the Evans Terminal.

Learn more at the Regional Transit Authority's website here.