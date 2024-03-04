North Dakota GOP caucuses start today. What you need to know

article

North Dakota is holding its Republican presidential caucuses on Monday.

The event is a last chance for Donald Trump’s rivals for the GOP nomination to slow his momentum heading into Super Tuesday on March 5, the biggest day of the primary campaign, when 15 states hold contests.

In Monday’s caucuses, Trump will face Nikki Haley, who scored her first victory in the primary race leading up to the 2024 election after winning the Republican primary in the District of Columbia.

The Associated Press declared Haley the winner Sunday night after D.C. Republican Party officials released the results. She won all 19 delegates at stake.

Haley's victory Sunday at least temporarily halts Trump’s sweep of the GOP voting contests, although the former president is likely to pick up several hundred more delegates in this week’s Super Tuesday races.

Despite her early losses, Haley has said she would remain in the race at least through those contests, although she has declined to name any primary she felt confident she would win.

Trump has the support of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who ended his presidential bid last December.

North Dakota caucus results

What time is the North Dakota GOP caucuses?

The caucuses are open from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, which is 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CST and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. MST.

Most of the state is in the Central time zone, while eight counties are in the Mountain time zone. Three counties are in both.

Who is participating in the North Dakota GOP caucuses?

Trump, Haley and Florida businessman David Stuckenberg. Texas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley also qualified for the ballot, but he recently ended his campaign.

North Dakota’s state party’s practice has been to remove candidates from the ballot once they drop out.

How does voting work in the North Dakota GOP caucuses?

Republicans will gather Monday at 12 sites. Caucus voters are encouraged to pay party members, but those who won't pay $50 for annual membership will be asked to sign a pledge to affiliate with the party, the AP reported.

North Dakota is the only state without voter registration, and the caucuses will follow official state voter identification protocols, like providing a driver's license.

Voting will be done only in person and on printed ballots, which will be hand-counted. The party has printed 30,000 ballots, and no candidates are expected to visit North Dakota on Monday.

Who is eligible to vote in the North Dakota GOP caucuses?

Caucus participants are required to be members of the North Dakota Republican Party.

How many delegates are up for grabs in the North Dakota GOP caucuses?

North Dakota will have 29 delegates awarded to the candidate who receives 60% or more of the statewide caucus vote.

When will the votes be released in the North Dakota caucuses?

The state party has requested the 12 caucus sites transmit their results by 9:30 p.m. ET and no later than 10:30 p.m. ET. The first votes are expected around 9:15 p.m. ET, with a final update likely after 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



