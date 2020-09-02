North Pole Express canceled in mid-Michigan due to COVID-19 closures, seeks donations

article

The annual North Pole Express and fall tours excursion that typically runs out of Owasso and through mid-Michigan have both been canceled.

The Steam Railroading Institute, which operates both trips, said on Tuesday that the excursions are identified among the highest risk activities that contribute to the spread of COVID-19 as it brings large groups of people into enclosed spaces for extended amounts of time.

Because of this, the organization said the North Pole Express will be canceled for the first time in 16 years.

"Every year, thousands of guests come to Owosso to experience this nostalgic Christmas adventure and this announcement is disappointing," the SRI said.

The SRI is a non-profit that is dedicated to educating the public about steam-era railroads in Michigan and the Great Lakes region. Typically, the North Pole Express, Fall Color Tours, and other train excursions provide enough funding to keep the mission alive but they are not currently able to run any excursions and are facing a steep financial hole.

Now, the SRI is asking for donations to keep operations running in the future and says it is exploring all options for safe, outdoor events in Owasso. To donate, head over to the SRI's donation page.

The SRI is hoping to provide a Pere Marquette Christmas experience this year but that is still not certain.