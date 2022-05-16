Northbound I-375 in Detroit closed all week for construction

Road construction this week will shut down northbound I-375 in Detroit.

Freeway closures on the outbound lanes out of downtown Detroit will completely block access for traffic for the entire week. Road crews closed off the highway Monday at 5 a.m.

The northbound lane closure will be in effect until Friday, May 20 at 3 p.m.

According to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation, milling and resurfacing work is needed on the freeway.

The closures are between E Jefferson Avenue and I-75. The local I-375 service drives remain open for local access.

The detours include Jefferson, Lodge Freeway before getting onto I-75.