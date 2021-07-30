Sinkhole shuts down northbound I-75 at I-696 to 12 Mile

article

Northbound I-75 has been closed at I-696 to 12 Mile for emergency repairs.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said it had shut down northbound lanes Friday afternoon for a sinkhole that opened up at I-75 and Gardenia.

Officials said it opened up on the service drive and "bled" over onto the freeway.

An estimated time it would reopen was unknown at this time but officials indicated it could be for days.

MDOT said it had also closed the I-696 ramp to I-75 to travelers as it assessed the problem.

A traffic cam showed the issue had formed near Gardenia Avenue in Royal Oak