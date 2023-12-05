2 injured after car hits semi-truck causing I-75 closure in Detroit at Clay

article

A two-vehicle crash involving a car and semi-truck has caused the closure of I-75 northbound at Clay in Detroit Tuesday afternoon.

Two people are injured in the accident, according to Michigan State Police. MDOT first reported the closure just after 4 p.m.

Also closed is the westbound I-94 ramp to NB I-75.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

