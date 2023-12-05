2 injured after car hits semi-truck causing I-75 closure in Detroit at Clay
article
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A two-vehicle crash involving a car and semi-truck has caused the closure of I-75 northbound at Clay in Detroit Tuesday afternoon.
Two people are injured in the accident, according to Michigan State Police. MDOT first reported the closure just after 4 p.m.
Also closed is the westbound I-94 ramp to NB I-75.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.
Stay up to date with a real-time Traffic Map on our page HERE.
Update: Crash on NB I-75— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) December 5, 2023
Location: NB I-75 at Clay
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Event Message: NB I-75 At Clay FREEWAY CLOSED@Modernize75