Northbound lanes of the M-10 closed near Telegraph after crash in Southfield

article

All northbound lanes of the M-10 have been closed after a crash Thursday afternoon in Southfield, just past the exits for Telegraph

Just before 3 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said that all lanes of traffic headed north were closed between 696 and the exit for Telegraph due to a crash.

That section of M-10 is right where the freeway changes from the Lodge to Northwestern Highway and traffic from 696, coupled with traffic from Lahser Road enter the freeway. The crash happened just after the exit for southbound Telegraph and before the two left lanes exit for 696.

The nature of what caused the crash is not known but video from SkyFOX show at least three cars involved: an SUV and two sedans. One of smaller cars was facing the opposite direction and had crashed into the metal barricade just past the second Telegraph exit.

All six lanes of northbound trophic are being diverted to northbound Telegraph.

Drivers should avoid the area at all costs.