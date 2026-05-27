Southfield freeway shooting under investigation, causing expanded closure

The Brief A freeway closure on NB Southfield has been expanded to Ford Road in a search for evidence. The alleged shooting took place at 1:30 p.m. on the freeway, but there were no injuries reported.



Police are investigating an alleged freeway shooting on northbound Southfield near Plymouth Road.

The backstory:

No injuries have been reported but the freeway is shut down for investigators scouring the area for shell casings.

As of 4 p.m. the closure on the Southfield freeway has been expanded, stretching back to Ford Road.

Michigan State Police said there are no injuries being reported and that the incident took place at 1:30 p.m.

Northbound M-39 is currently shut down from Ford to Joy Rd during the investigation.

MSP is asking motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.