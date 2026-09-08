Northbound Southfield ramp to EB I-94 shut down for MDOT's Restore 94 project

The Brief The next phase of the Restore 94 project began Tuesday morning in Allen Park. The NB ramp Southfield ramp to EB I-94 was shut down at 6 a.m. as part of the newest phase. The closure is scheduled for repairs until late October with alternate routes available with I-75 and Michigan Avenue.



A new closure is impacting Allen Park Tuesday morning as part of the Restore 94 project.

The backstory:

The northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to eastbound I-94 is shutting down this morning.

Drivers need to be prepared for it, as new ramp closure alone, impacts at least 5,000 drivers a day.

"Please know we do not casually close these things," said Diane Cross of MDOT, adding that all the other ramps in the interchange being worked on, impacts tens of thousands a day.

The ramp project is expected to last until October 23. Learn more about the Restore 94 project HERE.

Local perspective:

Cross spoke about the closure's impact on the community.

"Can I lead with the big fat thank you to the city of Allen Park that has to go through all of this," she said. "This is such a major interchange in this city and for us to have to close this ramp after we've already closed all the other ramps.

"We appreciate so much the patience of the residents."

Alternate routes with M39 ramp closed

What you can do:

Cross suggested that drivers can take an alternate route nearby with I-75 and Southfield Road in Lincoln Park.

"Just a couple miles down you've got 75 so you can take I-75 into downtown through that way or to Downriver," she said. "So the folks in this community are lucky to have two big interchanges within just a few miles. Otherwise, when we close this ramp, which could be any minute now, you can go up to maybe Oakwood, which is a local road.

"We want you to use US-12 Michigan Avenue because it's an MDOT road, but you do have options. So keep that in mind when you're frustrated, you're running late, you like, 'Oh my God, one more thing that's closing,' you do have options."

What's next:

Cross explained the improvements coming to the interchange.

"There's a lot of work, not only are we doing the actual bridge, the ramp that you're driving onto, it comes into an area on 94 that we have to tear up because we're doing major reconstruction on 94 itself," she said. "So you don't want that traffic coming into your work zone. It's not safe for drivers, it's safe for our workers. And there may not be any road there, right? We may have to remove that concrete depending on what kind of work is exactly happening there."

Work on the ramps and part of I-94 in that area are necessary because of the bad shape of the highway, she said.

"You can't complain about the road conditions and then also complain about it being shut down. You can't have both, and we all do it, right?" Cross said. "We all have the same complaints. It's that short-term misery for long-term gain."

The Source: Information for this report is from MDOT.

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