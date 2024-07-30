Northern Lights visible in Michigan on July 30

The most active season for northern lights continues this week with a chance of seeing the mesmerizing greens and blues in Michigan on Tuesday night.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the forecast for the northern lights expects a G3-grade storm to hit the atmosphere on the evening of July 30.

Intense displays of the Aurora Borealis happen when coronal mass ejections are emitted from the sun. These energized particles from the sun eventually impact the Earth's upper atmosphere. When this collision occurs, it creates unique colors like purple, green, and red.

Northern Lights forecast from NOAA.

But in order to see the northern lights, one has to be far enough from any light that could blot out the aurora.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center predicts the lights to extend as far as Michigan's southern border along Ohio and Indiana.