Northern Michigan man arrested for domestic assault; tried fleeing on snowmobile during police standoff

A northern Michigan man was arrested after his alleged involvement in a domestic assault led to a police standoff early Sunday morning.

The man, a 52-year-old resident of Roscommon reportedly tried to flee from police on a snowmobile shortly after state law enforcement activated its emergency support team in preparation for a barricaded gunman situation.

The man was eventually arrested after his snowmobile broke down.

The incident unfolded Jan. 30 around 10:16 a.m. when troopers from Michigan State Police's Houghton Lake Post south of Grayling received a call about a domestic assault. They were dispatched to a home in Markey Township where they made contact with the suspect by phone after the victim fled the house.

According to police, the suspect refused to cooperate and said he was not going back to prison. He also alluded to the threat of a gun fight.

After that, the post's 7th District Emergency Support Team was activated.

Following their arrival is when the suspect fled.

According to police, the man was carrying a .40 caliber cartridge in his pocket.

A search warrant executed at his home led to the seizure of two semi-automatic handguns, ammunition, and bullets the suspect allegedly shot into the floor and ceiling during the assault.

The man faces preliminary charges of domestic violence, felonious assault, a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.