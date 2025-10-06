article

The Brief A wildfire in Northern Michigan has grown to 85 acres in Roscommon County. Crews are struggling to contain the blaze due to the dry conditions and gusty winds. The fire's cause is under investigation.



Dry fuel, drought conditions, and gusty winds are challenging efforts by firefighters up north to contain a wildfire that has emerged near Houghton Lake in Roscommon County.

The fire has been burning since the weekend and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Big picture view:

Northern Michigan crews are working to contain a fire burning near the Roscommon State Forest Area that has been growing since Oct. 5.

The fire is located near Houghton Lake, east of Old U.S. Highway 27 near highway 127, which is adjacent to the Clare-Roscommon county line.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire stretched about 85 acres through a mixture of forest and marshy landscape.

Crews with the Department of Natural Resources are working alongside local fire teams, bulldozers, and drone aircraft to keep the fire contained.

What they're saying:

"Crews have been working through difficult terrain to contain the fire," said Jeff Vasher, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Lower Peninsula resource protection manager. "High winds have made suppression challenging, but firefighters are holding the lines and continuing to reinforce containment."

The drought conditions aren't helping the situation either, another DNR member said.

"We are currently experiencing severe drought conditions across the mid-to-lower peninsula," added Paul Rogers, DNR fire prevention specialist. "While there is some chance of rain tonight and tomorrow, expected rainfall amounts will not be enough to ease the drought or reduce the overall fire danger.

What you can do:

The public is asked to avoid the area while suppression efforts continue.

The DNR is also not providing burn permits after suspending them last week due to the fire danger in the state. Residents are urged to avoid any outdoor burning until conditions improve.