Northland Mall guards found not guilty on all charges

After less than an hour of deliberations, the jury reached a verdict in the trial of three former Northland Mall security guards in the death of a man ten years ago – finding all three guards not guilty.

The prosecution rested on Thursday after calling several witnesses in the death 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran. The defense attorneys for John Seiberling, Gaven King, and Aaron Maree rested on Friday after questioning two witnesses – thus handing the trial over the jury.

Around 3:15 p.m., the jury walked out with the trial. An hour later, a verdict was in with a unanimous not guilty for all three security guards.

The reading of the verdict led to an eruption of cheers from family members of the three defendants – which was quieted by the bailiff. All three men then walked out of the courtroom.

Seiberling, King, and Maree were charged with involuntary manslaughter after the 2014 death was reviewed years later. A fourth guard charged with the death, Lucius Hamilton, pleaded guilty, and a fifth guard died before charges were filed.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Cochran, 25, of Ferndale, allegedly told the owner of a jewelry store at the Southfield mall that "he wanted to kill someone" on Jan. 28, 2014.

Two security guards responded to the store after the owner called for security assistance. When Cochran approached the guards with clenched fists, one guard maced him and both attempted to restrain him to the ground. Three additional security guards responded and took part in the restraint in order to handcuff Cochran, authorities said.

Video showed that Cochran remained face down with his arms under his body while the five security guards restrained him. Witnesses at the mall, and subsequent interviews with the guards involved, reported hearing Cochran say he couldn’t breathe while he was on the ground.

Witnesses called to the stand by the defense earlier this week include medical experts.