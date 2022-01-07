Northville police seek Peeping Tom who tried to look into bathroom stall at store

Northville police are looking for a man who tried to look into an occupied stall in a women's restroom Wednesday.

Police were called to a store in the area of Eight Mile and Haggerty roads at 3:50 p.m. after the incident, but the man had fled.

The Peeping Tom is described as Black with a light complexion and a medium build. He is about 20-25 years old and has a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-349-9400.