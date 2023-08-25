Northville residents asked to limit water use due to GLWA pump station power outage

Residents in Northville are asked to limit their water use on Friday due to a power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority pump station.

This alert was issued after 8:30 a.m. It does not include a boil water advisory, just a request to limit water use, the city reiterated.

Storms overnight knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of DTE Energy customers in Metro Detroit, and the number of people without power has been rising all morning.

Statewide, more than 400,000 power customers are in the dark between Consumers Energy and DTE.