Northville woman's H2O ID bands for water bottles rises in popularity to stem spread of coronavirus

We've all been there - drinking out of a water bottle or cup - we thought was ours.

"This was the culprit - people having the same water bottle you take a drink set it down and no one knows whose is whose," said Casi Gut. "I kept seeing it in my workplace and with my family I would see it again. And it just kept coming up in my life."

Casi, who spent years working in the luxury fashion industry, had a colorful idea that would finally cut the confusion - H2O ID bands.

"The kids love to write their name on it just use a Sharpie marker and it stays permanently on the ID band," she said. "They are silicon they have a Velcro closure, so they can be modified and adapt to what you are drinking."

FOX 2 first introduced you to the silicon, reusable and biodegradable bands a few years ago - a product Casi created when she moved home to Northville to be closer to family.

H2O ID bands come in different colors, patterns and even your company logo. Casi remembers being on a work trip and first noticing people all the way in Texas enjoying her product.

"I am coming off the elevator and I see people with water bottles in their hands some have black bands and some have red bands," she said. "I was totally in shock - I was like that's my product."

A proud moment for Casi, who now considers the H2O id bands essential. Especially as we head into the summer months in hopes of preventing a second surge of the coronavirus.

"It is important to me because water is like gold these days," Casi said. "And so that is the No. 1 reason I created the bands, but being able to prevent the spread of germs of coronavirus. It can be used in so many situations not only at home or school but in hospitals."

You can order her bands on Amazon.com or for more personalized choices you can go to her site directly at www.h2oid.com