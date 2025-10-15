'Not engage in partisan politics': WCAA requests Kristi Noem video to stop playing at DTW

article

The Brief The WCAA made a request to stop playing a video from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in which she blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown at DTW. WCAA placed a sign near the checkpoint entrances to further address the video travelers may likely see.



A video from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the federal government shutdown has been playing in Detroit Metro Airport, and now the Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA) is requesting the video be turned off.

Big picture view:

Noem, Republicans, and other federal agencies have openly blamed Democrats for the shutdown, which entered Day 14 on Tuesday.

In the video, Noem said that TSA’s "top priority" is to help make travel pleasant and efficient while keeping passengers safe.

"However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay," she continues.