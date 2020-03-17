Novi community banding together with #NoviTogether - and the posts are heartwarming

While COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping them apart, Novi community schools have found at least some small way to stay together during this stressful time.

The Novi Community School District account on Twitter sent out a message Tuesday encouraging the community to stay connected using the hashtag #NoviTogether.

Each day the district invites users to tweet pictures -- on Tuesday, share your green for St. Patrick’s Day, on Wednesday, a book you’re reading, on Thursday, your first photo of spring and so on.

The results so far are just great.

Advertisement

Others are using the hashtag to spread positive messages and talk about the ways they’re staying connected.

On top of that, Superintendent Steve Matthews is hosting daily read aloud session live on Twitter.