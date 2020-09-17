Novi HS moves classes online, postpones athletics after 5 students test positive

At least five students at Novi High School have tested positive for COVID-19, temporarily shutting down the building and postponing any sports.

A letter shared on the Novi High School website ordered all classes to switch to virtual learning only for the remainder of the week, following the positive results.

Among the first schools but likely not the last to be forced to change course, the Novi School District had been in session for a few weeks prior to their first experience with community transmission.

"All Novi High School teachers will be in contact with students to ensure that they understand what to do on Thursday and Friday," read the letter from Superintendent Steve Matthews.

Per Michigan High School Athletic Association rules, Novi must cancel any remaining practices or games scheduled for the remainder of the week. That includes the high school's game scheduled Friday against Brighton. That means Novi will have to forfeit.

Health officials with the Oakland County health department will now work on contact tracing to identify any other potential exposures sites and cases of community transmission.

The policy change will only affect students at the high school. Learning plans for K-8 students "should treat the day as a normal day. Buses will run and schools will be open for all K-8 students on Sept. 17-18.