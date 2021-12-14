Expand / Collapse search

Novi police find 24-year-old missing woman

By Jack Nissen
Wenyu Shi, 24, of Novi

NOVI, Mich. - Novi police have located a missing 24-year-old woman that was last seen Dec. 13 at her home.

Wenyu Shi, a 5-foot-7-inch-tall woman, was last seen around 4 p.m. at her home on Weathervane Court. 

According to police, she was spotted walking along Ten Mile Road near Taft.

Novi law enforcement described Shi as a "vulnerable adult" but did not go into details. 

Authorities said she was located Tuesday afternoon and taken to a nearby hospital for care.