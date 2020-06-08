Novi teen shot to death in Westland sunday night

A 17-year-old boy from Novi died late Sunday after he was shot near a home in Westland, police confirmed to FOX 2.

Westland Police told FOX 2 they were called to a shooting near Missaukee Ct. and Grand Traverse a little before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy from Novi with a gunshot wound.

Police tried to revive him but were unable to save the teen.

Westland Police is investigating with assistance from the Michigan State Police.

A spokesperson from the police department told FOX 2 that the shooting was not a random act but did not provide further details.