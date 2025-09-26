Novi water main break: Boil water advisory in effect as GLWA isolates break

The Brief Residents impacted by a water break Thursday in Novi are starting to see water pressure return Friday morning. This comes after GLWA crews isolated the break on the 14 Mile water main. A boil water advisory remains in effect for those who lost water or pressure Thursday.



Water pressure is beginning to be restored Friday to the thousands of people who lost water due to a main that broke on 14 Mile in Novi on Thursday morning.

Areas that were without water remain under a boil water advisory until testing is completed. This includes a large part of Novi, along with some parts of Walled Lake.

Break isolated, continue to boil water

The city of Novi said Friday morning that water pressure was starting to be restored after the break on the main was isolated. However, water pressure could fluctuate throughout the day. The city is urging residents to fill their bathtubs or containers with water just in case water service is interrupted during the repair.

If you are using water, boil it until you are told otherwise.

Additionally, an outdoor water use restriction is in effect to reduce demand.

Novi schools reopen

Novi Community School District students woke up Friday to some good news - classes have resumed.

Friday is the high school's homecoming parade and Saturday is the homecoming dance, two events that could have been impacted had the water issue not been handled in time.

The district urged students to bring bottled water to school Friday, and said bottled water would also be provided to those who need it due to the boil water advisory.

Water main break affects thousands

Friday's updates come after a water main break on 14 Mile near M-5 around 6:30 a.m. Thursday led to a big mess for people who live and work in the area.

The backstory:

Water pressure dipped in the area as the broken main spewed water onto 14 Mile, forcing the road to close.

Nearby schools, including several in Walled Lake and the entire Novi Community School District, were forced to cancel classes for the day.

What's next:

GLWA crews will remain out on 14 Mile as they work to fix the break.