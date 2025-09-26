Novi water main break may take 10-15 days for fix

The Brief The Great Lakes Water Authority has isolated a large water main break in Novi. It may take up to 10-15 days to fix - or a week in the best case scenario. A boil water advisory remains in effect for residents.



Water pressure has been restored for thousands of people in Novi, but a boil water advisory is still in effect at this hour.

The backstory:

Crews have been able to isolate the break and they're still working on a fix off 14 Mile Road.

According to the Great Lakes Water Authority the fix will take a week at minimum and in the worst case scenario, 10 to 15 days.

That impacted area of 14 Mile appeared more like a river on Thursday. One day later and most of the water was contained to the area where the break happened.

GLWA's COO spoke about why the fix might take so long.

"We're struggling with the isolation of this particular area," said Cheryl Porter. "Which involves closing connections so that we can make sure that flow does not come in while they're down making this repair. That's how we're coming up with a rough estimate right now of 10 to 15 days.

"And most of that is because we don't know what else is going to happen. Hopefully, we've accounted for anything else that might surface during this repair. But you know, we're kind of keeping our fingers crossed there."

While repairs are underway, GLWA is encouraging customers in the impacted area to limit its water usage as much as possible.

It can be used for hygiene, but if you are using water for consumption - you are required to boil it first.