Nurse practitioner from Macomb County arrested trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex

A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County was arrested for attempting to coerce a minor after he arrived at a location looking to have sex with a 15-year-old boy.

Jigger O. Garcia, 50 of Chesterfield Township, was taken into custody by officers with the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force after arriving in the parking lot of a church on Aug. 11.

During an interview with police, he admitted to investigators he was planning to meet up with a teen named "Jordan" to have sexual intercourse.

The lead investigator in the case first came across Garcia while looking at an ad for a dating list that was seeking a "straight, married, young and men in uniform" for sex. The ad was not age-specific, but a review of other postings made by the user found he had sought meet-ups with "young" men.

The ad also included the username to an account on the social media app KIK.

The agent contacted the account on Aug. 15 and while posing as a 15-year-old boy said they were reaching out as a result of the ad. A response from the user asked how old the teen was and where he was from.

The agent replied they were from Detroit. The suspect later told the agent he was from Chesterfield in Michigan.

In total, approximately 1,108 text messages were exchanged between the account and the agent, who wrote in a court filing that Garcia had turned the conversations sexual on multiple occasions. He also confirmed he was okay with the age of the person being 15 years old.

On Aug. 8, the agent and Garcia scheduled a meet-up in a parking lot at a bar in Detroit for sex. A subpoena for Garcia's phone number was eventually acquired, which identified the suspect.

Garcia eventually arrived at the scheduled meet-up spot on Aug. 11 at 11:57 p.m. He was taken into custody a short time later.

A detention hearing for Garcia has been scheduled for Aug. 15 at 1 p.m.