Oak Park boy, 12, dies after being shot during 'gunplay' Monday

An Oak Park boy has died despite doctors' best efforts to save him after he was shot during 'gunplay' among him and other children Monday.

Police said they were called to the shooting to a house on Saratoga just south of Nine Mile. The 12-year-old boy was found with a gunshot and EMS arrived and took him to Providence Hospital.

Doctors and hospital staff tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Oak Park investigators said they believe there was gunplay among juveniles that resulted in the shooting.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and people who were in the home at the time of the shooting.

The boy's name has not been released.