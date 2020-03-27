Oakland Animal Hospital adjusting to vet practices amid coronavirus

“We have a very hands-on practice,” Dr. Nathan Booth tells us.

But in Michigan and across the globe, as governments and medical professionals work to combat Covid-19, he and his staff have a new normal at Oakland Animal Hospital in Rochester.

Staff members are now going out to the parking lot to the animal owner's vehicle, wearing protective gear like masks and gloves, and picking up the pet.

“They meet owner at car, take the leash from them, you know their pet from them, and walk directly inside,” Dr. Booth explains.

The owner doesn’t have to go into the animal hospital at all. Then the staff calls them to go over the findings and initiates treatment.

“We try to make everything as hands-off as possible,” Dr. Booth says.

Dr. Booth thinks his patients’ owners appreciate the change and the fact that are still able to get medical help, but knows it’s a big adjustment for everyone.

Oakland Animal Hospital is also donating much-needed items to the U.S. government so they can be delivered to medical professionals.