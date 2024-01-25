Oakland County abandoned vehicle auction: Dozens of cars, trucks, more available

Dozens of cars, trucks, and other vehicles, such as a dump truck and motorcycles, are available for auction in Oakland County.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is hosting its abandoned vehicles auctions on Thursday, Jan. 25 through Saturday, Jan. 27.

Pictures of the vehicles are not provided, but VINs are available so that potential buyers can look up vehicle history before the auctions.

See the full list of available vehicles below.

Vehicle auctions schedule:

Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

Lakeside Towing at 2025 E. West Maple in Walled Lake

Thursday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m.

Byer's Wrecker Service at 10590 Enterprise in Davisburg

Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

Byer's Wrecker Service at 399 South Street in Rochester

Friday, Jan. 26 at 1p.m.

Buckhorn Service at 1258 S. Lapeer in Lake Orion

Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Alders Towing at 630 E. Walton in Pontiac