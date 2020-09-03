Oakland County deputies find man living with wife's remains inside condemned home with 11 pets

A 61-year-old woman's remains were found inside a house where her husband had been living Thursday morning.

A neighbor had been contacted by the deceased woman's husband for medical help. When Oakland County deputies and fire arrived on a welfare check, they found the decomposing remains and the husband, who had been living in squalor inside the residence in the 1800 block of Rochester Road.

The man was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment due to insect infestation, according to investigators. Investigators are unsure of how the woman died.

Also found inside the house were numerous pets which led Oakland County Animal Control to be called for the removal of nine cats, one dog, and a bird.

The home was condemned by the local ordinance officer based on the conditions inside the residence. The incident remains under investigation and Adult protective services were notified of living conditions.

A Detective and an Investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and began their investigations. The Medical Examiner's Office assumed custody of the deceased. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Addison Township location / Google Maps

