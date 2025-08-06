Oakland County deputies searching for driver in hit & run crash

The Brief A deadly hit-and-run in Pontiac has the community talking as it is the second in the same area in the past month. People FOX 2 spoke with in Pontiac said it’s so dark, and the streetlights don’t even work. Meanwhile, these deaths are tragic, even more so when people don’t stop.



A man has died after being hit by a Jeep while crossing Baldwin Avenue in Pontiac.

It happened on Tuesday night and officials say this is the second hit-and-run in the same area in the past month.

Big picture view:

Elizabeth Kelly was the interim director of Hope Shelters on Baldwin Avenue in Pontiac in March. She says a guest was crossing the busy street and was hit and killed. That driver stopped and stayed after what happened.

However, in July, a Black Jeep Cherokee hit and killed a man on a bicycle nearby and took off. Then, on Tuesday night, a different Jeep hit and killed another man crossing Baldwin, and just kept going.

Residents Karen Plants and Kelly have taken their concerns to the county and the city finally getting a crosswalk installed between the bus stops here. Busy stops on a busy stretch of road that houses Hope Shelter and the Baldwin Center, both serving the homeless population.

People FOX 2 spoke with in Pontiac said it’s so dark, and the streetlights don’t even work.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said they need the public's help.

"It still is kind of mind-boggling that somebody could hit a person and drive away like they ran over a piece of garbage which obviously they didn't. That person had loved ones, that person had a life, that person is connected to the community. You may not have even been at fault in the accident, but as soon as you leave, now you've committed a crime.

In the hit-and-run involving the bicyclist in July, two people exited the Jeep Grand Cherokee and took off in a Chevy Malibu.

In Tuesday night’s case involving the pedestrian, detectives are looking for a Jeep with front-end damage.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers or the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.