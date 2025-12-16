Todd Bettison to remain Detroit police chief, Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield announces

article

The Brief Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield will retain Police Chief Todd Bettison. The incoming mayor cited a drop in violent crime under his leadership. Bettison was named interim chief in October 2024, and was appointed chief earlier this year.



Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison will remain in that role under new leadership, Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield announced Tuesday.

Bettison was named interim chief in October 2024, and was appointed to permanently serve in that role in February.

"There’s nothing more important to the community and me as mayor than improving public safety," Sheffield said. "It’s rare to have a chief of police who has the respect of their peers, the loyalty of the rank and file, and the hearts and trust of the people. That is precisely what we have in Chief Bettison, who brings with him nearly three decades of service to our great city as a member of the Detroit Police Department."

Todd Bettison

According to a press release from Sheffiled's transition team, she has decided to retain Bettison "because of his steady leadership, respected management style and extensive ties within Detroit neighborhoods."

Bettison's career in law enforcement included 27 years with DPD. When he retired, he served as the second-highest ranking member of the department - the first assistant chief of police. Before coming back to lead DPD, Bettison served as deputy mayor to Mayor Mike Duggan.

"It is an honor to be selected by Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield to continue serving as the Detroit Police Chief under her administration," Bettison said. "During my time as chief, I have had the pleasure to work hand in hand with our Mayor-elect to keep the citizens of Detroit safe."

Sheffield praised Bettison for a drop in violent crime under this leadership - levels that the chief hopes to continue improving.

"Over the past year, the Detroit Police Department has witnessed violent crime continue to drop to historic lows in the city — and I am confident we will close out 2025 with even more historic low violent crime levels," Bettison said. "My goal for the city in the years to come is to continue our efforts in pushing crime down, while enhancing overall public safety for all of our neighborhoods. I am excited that Madam Mayor Elect Sheffield is giving me another opportunity to continue to work in making Detroit one of the safest cities in America and I know with her guidance and support, this goal will become a reality."

